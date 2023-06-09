Volvo CE launches first electric construction machines in Southeast Asia

The first fully electric construction machines from Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) have been launched in Southeast Asia.

Senior leaders from important construction companies, Volvo CE dealers from across Southeast Asia and Volvo CE leadership in Asia attended the launch in Singapore.

“Our company wants to reach net-zero emissions by 2040. We want to reduce emissions from our product line by 30% by 2030, as well as reducing emissions from our operations by 50% in the same timeframe. Singapore is a natural market for electric construction machines with a strong focus on sustainability, efficiency, and safety. We are launching our first electric machines in Southeast Asia, and believe it will act as a launchpad for further sales in Singapore and the wider regional market,” Tomas Kuta, Head of Region Asia for Volvo CE, said.

Volvo CE aims to have 35% of the machines it sells powered by electricity by 2030. It already has the widest range of electrically powered construction machinery.

In Singapore, the company has launched three models: the ECR25 Electric compact excavator, the L25 Electric compact wheel loader, and the EC55 Electric excavator.

Source: energetica-india.net