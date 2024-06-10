Volvo moves production from China to Belgium

Volvo Cars has begun moving the production of its electric car manufacturing from China to Ghent in Belgium. It is happening at the same time as the EU is investigating new import rules on electric cars from China.

For now it is the EX30 production, but it is expected for models for the UK market to be moved to Belgium as well. The global PR manager for Volvo has stated, that it is too early to speculate on the consequences.

Volvo Cars, is owned by Chinese Geely, and is estimated to be one of the Western vehicle manufacturers, that would be hit hardest by increase in Chinese tariffs.

Source: Aftonbladet