Volvo is bringing electric loaders to Singapore

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Volvo Construction Equipment is preparing to launch sales in Singapore.

The company’s new online portal is open for Singapore companies to register their interest in using electric machines from Volvo CE. The first delivery is expected in the next quarter.

Head of Productivity & Retail Development Asia, has said, that they have been discussing the arrival of electric machines in Singapore for several months.

Volvo’s machinery are the first electric machines in South East Asia. Therefor, they are expect to attract interest from beyond Singapore’s borders.

Singapore construction contractors, utility companies, industrial businesses, energy companies and others are called to register their interest from today. Interested parties will be invited to a live walkthrough to see the technology up close.

Volvo CE has announced they want to be carbon neutral by 2040. The company targets for 35% of its sold machines to be electric vehicles by 2030.

Volvo Construction Equipment is a subsidiary of the Volvo Group. The Swedish corporation is headquartered in Gothenburg and focuses on the production, distribution and sale of trucks, buses and construction equipment.

Source: electrive.com

