Volvo is working on biggest product revamp under Geely

According to Reuters, Volvo has revealed, that they expect to launch at least six new batteri driven electric vehicles by 2026.

“Volvo is planning to convert all its mainline models into EV’s and to introduce a luxury electric van aimed to boost sales in Asia,” Reuters sources said.

According to the news media, Volvo has announced a plan to make its entire lineup fully electric by 2030. If so, this will be the largest revamp of Volvo’s model lineup since Chinese Geely acquired the brand back in 2010.

Among the models said to be in the pipeline to become electric is – the XC90, XC60 and XC40 crossover vehicles along with the S60 and S90 sedans.

The Sweden-based brand said on Friday, January 3, that its sales had increased overall by 2% in January, but dropped 20% in China due to the timing of the Chinese New Year.

According to Volvo Car AB, fully electric vehicles accounted for 16% of the total sales, while recharge models, including those not fully electric, accounted for 41%.

Source: Reuters.com

