Volvo EX90 EV is coming to Malaysia in 2024

According to Volvo Car Malaysia, the EX90 is expected to arrive in Malaysia by the fourth quarter of 2024. The price is yet to be confirmed.

This follows the company’s on-screen showcasing of the seven-seater EV, at an event in December 2022 in Malaysia. Here the company stated, that it aims to have 75 percent of its sales to be full electric cars by 2025.

Designed as a fully electric model, the EX90 fulfils the brand’s ambition towards a fully zero-emissions model line-up by 2030.

The company goal is to introduce a new fully electric model each year.

The Volvo EX90 is to be manufactured at the brand’s Daqing factory in China from 2024.

Source: paultan.org