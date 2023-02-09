Automotive / Business in Asia / China / Malaysia / Sweden

Volvo EX90 EV is coming to Malaysia in 2024

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

According to Volvo Car Malaysia, the EX90 is expected to arrive in Malaysia by the fourth quarter of 2024. The price is yet to be confirmed.

This follows the company’s on-screen showcasing of the seven-seater EV, at an event in December 2022 in Malaysia. Here the company stated, that it aims to have 75 percent of its sales to be full electric cars by 2025.

Designed as a fully electric model, the EX90 fulfils the brand’s ambition towards a fully zero-emissions model line-up by 2030.

The company goal is to introduce a new fully electric model each year.

The Volvo EX90 is to be manufactured at the brand’s Daqing factory in China from 2024.

Source: paultan.org

Related posts:

Chinese Tesla rival launches EVs in Scandinavian countries Volvo is working on biggest product revamp under Geely China Nio releases its October EVs delivery update China BYD to raise car prices after subsidy reduces

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *