Volvo Malaysia gets largest certified damage repair center

by Miabell Mallikka

Volvo Car Malaysia has opened its largest certified damage repair center.

Called the Volvo Certified Damage Repair (VCDR) Centre, the new outlet is located in Juru, Penang. The center is equipped with modern state-of-the-art systems.

Like Volvo’s other two VCDR centers, it ensures an “end-to-end high-quality body repair and paint service” for its customers.

“The opening of our newest and biggest Volvo Certified Damage Repair Centre facility in Juru, marks our commitment to providing our customers with top-notch after-sales care service,” said Charles Frump, Volvo Car Malaysia Managing Director.

“Our customers have always been a priority. With our third Volvo Certified Damage Repair Centre opening in less than a year, they can be assured that they are taken care of,” he added.

Source: zigwheels.my

