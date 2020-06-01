Volvo Philippines launched concierge service to assist their clients during pandemic

Volvo Philippines continues to strengthen its commitment to its valued clients through the Volvo Concierge service. Launched in March 2020, right after the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) was announced, Volvo Concierge is the first client-focused service platform launched in the country to respond to the car care needs of local Volvo car owners.

Atty. Alberto B. Arcilla, President and Chief Executive Officer of Volvo Philippines announced “These unprecedented times call for extraordinary measures. Immediately after the ECQ was announced, we had created a system that will provide online assistance and support to the vehicle needs of our patrons,”



Volvo Concierge is a one-stop-shop that answers queries related to sales and after sales concerns of Volvo owners. Through Volvo Concierge, online technical assistance is also extended to those who need it by providing pertinent information. A schedule is also provided so the necessary car service may be carried out right after the ECQ is lifted and as soon as it is safe to do so.

Volvo Concierge also makes it possible for customers to buy a new Volvo in the comforts of their own home. While staying at home and social distancing are still largely encouraged, transportation remains to be an essential vehicle to conduct daily affairs. Those who want to purchase a vehicle may do so through the Volvo Concierge online sales service. Using Volvo’s online sales tools and video conferencing applications, a customer will be guided through the entire process with their own dedicated Volvo concierge. Delivery of their chosen Volvo may also be arranged as soon as ECQ restrictions are lifted.

“Lockdowns all over the world have also seen a difference in air quality. Haze and smog have been significantly reduced with the reduction of traffic. Lately, we also see a trend in buyer interest on cleaner and greener cars, including our range of Plug-in Hybrid vehicles. They want to switch to Volvos that emit low to zero emissions when they go back to the new normal,” shares Chris Yu, Marketing Director for Volvo Philippines.

As people prepare to face the new normal when quarantine restrictions are relaxed, Volvo Philippines continues to strengthen its internal systems and processes. Health and safety guidelines will strictly be implemented. This will relate to both facilities and cars. Temperature checks, visual cues for social distancing, protective shields in customer touchpoints, and stringent sanitation procedures especially in transaction zones will be in place.

All cars that come in for servicing will also receive complimentary sanitation and disinfection with special attention to high-touch surfaces such as door handles, steering wheel, gear shifters, buttons, knobs, and switches. This FREE vehicle disinfection is conducted to ensure the highest level of safety for both clients and Volvo personnel.

24/7 roadside assistance is also available. Towing and service personnel will be in protective suits to ensure safety. Furthermore, clients whose vehicle warranties have expired during the pandemic are still eligible.

Atty Arcilla added “Volvo has always been about safety. Now, more than ever, we at Volvo Philippines resolve to fulfill our mission to deliver freedom of movement in a safe, sustainable, and personal way.”