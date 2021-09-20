Volvo Philippines has earned its safety seal certification from DOLE

Volvo Philippines headquarters in Makati is now a certified safe spot for those who would like to visit the Swedish carmaker’s showroom and service center as the branch has earned its safety seal certification from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

According to a company statement, the certification from DOLE “reinforces Volvo’s commitment to ensuring that health and safety protocols are strictly observed in and around the company premises.”

Volvo is known for safety worldwide and commenting on the safety seal, Volvo Marketing Head, Christopher L. Yu said, “We want our customers to feel that legendary care for people that Volvo is known for through the service and structural changes that we have taken. With the Safety Seal certification, we want our clients to feel even safer when they come over for a visit.”

Source: Wheels PH