Volvo Truck Malaysia donates custom-designed truck to Kechara Food Bank

Swedish automaker Volvo Truck has donated a custom-designed truck to Kechara Food Bank in Malaysia.

Kechara Food Bank is one of many organizations that run a soup kitchen in Medan Tuanku in the city center and thanks to the generous donation from Volvo Truck Malaysia, the civil society group is now able to reach out to more communities.

After receiving the custom-designed Volvo truck, Kechara Food Bank has embarked on a food mission in Peninsular Malaysia to provide aid to over 2300 needy families that have been impacted by the Covid-19 epidemic.

Source: The Malaysian Insight