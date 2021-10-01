Danes can vote by mail for the local and regional elections at their local Embassy 

Local and regional elections will be held in Denmark on Tuesday 16 November 2021.

Voters who are eligible to vote in the election can submit their postal vote at their local Embassy. To ensure that your vote arrives on time, it is recommended that you cast your vote by October 25, 2021.

To be allowed to vote, the following requirements have to be met:

– You’re 18 years old or above.

– You have a permanent residence in Denmark, and in addition, you are either a Danish citizen, a citizen of one of the EU Member States, a citizen of Iceland or Norway, or have had a permanent residence in the kingdom of Denmark for the last 4 years before election day.

You can read more about expatriate Danes’ right to vote on the Ministry of the Interior and Housing’s website here

Make sure to book an appointment at your local Embassy if required and bring valid identification.