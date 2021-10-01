Sweden, EU and partners finance home learning packages for Cambodian children

Sweden together with the other partners in the Capacity Development Partnership Fund (CDPF), EU, USAID, GPE, and UNICEF have financed home learning packages to every Grade 1 and Grade 2 student in all 7,304 public primary schools across the 25 provinces in Cambodia.

The 760180 packages will support young children that are affected by school closures in Cambodia and are being distributed by the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sport (MoEYS). An additional set of materials has been developed to support 5,000 minority language students in Cambodia’s northeastern provinces to learn in their own language.

The Embassy of Sweden in Cambodia writes that the packages include age-appropriate books and self-study materials to improve reading, writing, spelling, and mathematics, all complementing the MoEYS Grade 1 and 2 curricula.

They also include information on how parents can support their children’s education and continue to protect them from COVID-19.