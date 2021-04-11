Volvo’s China sales saw the biggest increase in the first quarter of 2021

The Swedish automaker Volvo can celebrate a fantastic last year, despite the pandemic, with the launch of its first fully electric car and record-breaking sales in the second half of last year.

It has not ended there for Volvo however as continuing this sales momentum, globally Volvo’s sales have increased by 40.8 percent in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

It is the carmaker’s sales in China that have seen the biggest increase with a staggering 45,242 cars sold in the country in the first three months of 2021 compared to 20,780 in the first quarter of 2020 – which is an increase of 117.7 percent.

Volvo attributes this massive increase to the increasing demand for the S90 and China’s recovery from the pandemic.