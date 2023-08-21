Electric Volvo truck is coming to Singapore

DSV Air & Sea Singapore has signed an agreement with Volvo Truck to purchase its first electric truck – a Volvo FL – which should be ready for delivery in early 2024, according to a press release.

The order consists of one Volvo FL Electric Truck, and its main point is to be used for package deliveries in urban transports. Furthermore, the truck is developed and adapted to a city environment, meaning it is well equipped for city distribution where the truck will face heavy traffic, narrow alleys and many shorter stops. Alongside the vehicle itself, support packages for charging, route planning and battery monitoring are among the services included.

“At DSV we are committed to reducing CO 2 emissions in our day-to-day business activities. We can significantly reduce our carbon emissions by switching to alternative vehicles like the Volvo FL Electric truck from traditional, diesel-powered ones,” Managing Director of DSV Air & Sea Singapore & Malaysia, Mr. Gino Marzola, says.

He then describes how meeting one’s climate goals is about more than just money, and emphasizes the importance of collaborating with big energy suppliers and big cooperations like Volvo Trucks.

The time is now

Managing Director for Southeast Asia & Japan at Volvo Trucks, Ms. Anna Engblom, explains how this is an ideal time to start selling electric trucks in the Singaporean nation.

“We are a market leader and have a significant role to play in reducing our sector’s CO 2 emissions and paving the road toward transportation electrification. We want 50% of our new trucks sold globally to be electric by 2030 and 100% to be net-zero emissions by 2040,” Engblom elaborates.

She then stresses the importance of a higher influence in order to combat the emission problems – namely governments:

“Governments have a significant role to play, influencing how quickly nations transition to electric power. Many progressive governments are leading the transition through financial incentives, targeted tariffs, environmental zones and more to speed up adoption.”

