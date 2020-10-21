Wafi experienced Ambassador Marina Berg’s duty on GirlsTakeOver Day

11 October is International Day of the Girl Child. Investing in girls means investing in a sustainable and equal future.

In Indonesia, the Swedish Ambassador H.E. Marina Berg and met online with the Indonesian woman, Wafi, who on the same day last year took over Ambassador Marina’s role as the Ambassador of Sweden to Indonesia and Timor Leste. That was also part of the GirlsTakeOver event organised by Plan Indonesia and globally by Plan International. The two women discussed about Freedom of Expression and Freedom Online.

Please watch the vdo of the event here