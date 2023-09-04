Finland helps Indonesia build a new capital

The Finnish company Smart City Innovation Cluster (SCIC) is helping the new, future capital of Indonesia, Nusantara, become a smart and happy city, according to Antara News.

As Jakarta is facing struggles being overpopulated and affected by climate change, Indonesia solves the obstacle by deciding in 2022 to build a whole new capital, with the declared aim of becoming the happiest city in the world.

Just a task the happiest country in the world would like to help with. And that’s where SCIC comes in the picture.

On 3 September 2023, The Nusantara Capital City Authority (OIKN) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SCIC in developing, planning and building a smart new Indonesian capital. This means finding solutions for energy consumption, water waste management and smart areas, just to mention a few.

“We are very open to the participation of various parties from both inside and outside Indonesia,” Deputy for Green and Digital Transformation of OIKN Mohammed Ali Berawi has stressed.

On 17 August 2023 SCIC launched a year long Exhibition House, showcasing solutions for that goal exactly. It is accessible to president offices, politicians, investors and representatives from other cities. Just like Nusantara – who is very interested in external inputs.

Source: Antara and SCIC