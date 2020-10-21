Ambassador Roset announced the embassy remains open through out CMCO

The Norwegian Ambassador H.E. Gunn Jorid Roset announced a message to the to the Norwegian community in Malaysia: the embassy remains open throughout CMCO.

Monday to Thursday:

10.00 – 12.00 and 13.00 – 14.00

Friday: 10.00 – 12.00

As a preventive measure in light of COVID-19, the Embassy requests that visitors make a prior appointment before coming. Please consult our official webpage for information on opening times.

You may reach us at +6 03 2171 0000 / +47 23 95 16 00 or emb.kuala.lumpur@mfa.no