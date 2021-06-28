Freedom of Expression: Launch of Norway’s new International Strategy

The Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and Hanoi invites you to join Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide as she presents Norway’s new international strategy for the promotion of freedom of expression on 29 June at 8 pm Malaysian time.

About this event

The right to freedom of expression and information is vital to democratic and sustainable development. Yet free expression is suppressed in many countries and situations. This includes attacks on journalists and independent media, as well as attacks on human rights defenders and artists. The challenges to freedom of expression are becoming increasingly complex. The spread of disinformation and hate speech on digital platforms has given rise to more complex challenges in protecting freedom of expression. Universal access to digital tools and platforms is important to ensure equal rights to participate in society. At the same time, these tools are often misused by governments and non-state actors to violate freedom of expression and other human rights.

Against this backdrop, the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will present a new strategy for the promotion of freedom of expression and information, media freedom, and the protection of journalists. The launch event will include inputs from international partners and experts to the discussion on how governments, private companies, the media, and civil society can work together to can promote and protect freedom of expression online and offline

Speakers:

Ine Eriksen Søreide, Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs

Maria Ressa, Investigative Journalist and CEO of Rappler

Irene Khan, UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Opinion

Nancy Herz, Leader, Norwegian Youth Forum for Freedom of Expression

Maina Kiai, Member of The Oversight Board, Director Human Rights Watch, Global Alliances, and Partnerships

Find more information and sign up here