Wärtsilä optimized maintenance agreement with Singapore based NYK Shipmanagement

The Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has signed a long-term Optimised Maintenance Agreement with Singapore-based NYK Shipmanagement, the company announced on 10 January.

According to this press release, the 13-year contract is designed to ensure maximum uptime and equipment reliability, with assured maintenance costs, for an LNG carrier vessel featuring three Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines. The agreement was signed in November 2021.

The agreement covers maintenance and planning support. It includes Expert Insight, which enables dynamic, data-driven maintenance planning, optimizing maintenance needs, and monitoring equipment and systems in real-time through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics.

Real-time monitoring allows specialists at Wärtsilä Expertise Centres to provide customers with proactive support. By providing advice and suggestions for resolving potential operational disturbances, greatly reduces the need for unplanned servicing. As a result, the vessel’s uptime and availability are notably increased.

“Our lifecycle customer support approach, as emphasized by these agreements, is a value-adding benefit that works to lower operating costs, reduce fuel consumption, and support the customer in their decarbonization journey. We have enjoyed a long and close relationship with the NYK group, and this agreement further strengthens the cooperation between our companies,” says Henrik Wilhelms, Director, Agreement Sales, Wärtsilä Marine Power.