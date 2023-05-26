Business in Asia / Denmark / Energy / Finland / Iceland / Norway / Sustainability / Sweden / Thailand

Webinar organized for Nordic businesses eyeing to invest in Thailand

Photo by Thailand Board of Investments (BOI).

Thailand Board of Investments (BOI), Nordic office, will organize the webinar, “Doing Business in Thailand: Opportunities in the Green Technology sector” via Zoom on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 from 10 AM to 11 AM CET (Central European Time).

Webinar speakers will share their insights on:

• Introduction to the services and incentives offered by BOI
• Thailand: Key location in the ASEAN market
• Introduction on the Green Technology sectors in Thailand
• Experience of Nordic companies doing business in Thailand

Attendees who are interested in investing in Green technology as well as other sectors including Electric vehicles (EVs), Waste management, etc. in the Asian region can register for joining the session here.

Please note, a link to the webinar will be sent to you after the registration is completed.

For anyone interested in having a one–to-one meeting, please contact BOI Stockholm office via [email protected] to pre-arrange the schedule.

Source: Thailand Board of Investments (BOI)

