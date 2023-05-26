Swedish online fashion retailer blocks 42,000 customers

Boozt AB, a Swedish online fashion retailer said Thursday, May 25, that the company has blocked 42,000 customers. The consumers have been blocked for returning too many items. Boozt AB calls their actions too costly for the company and the environment.

In an email to The Associated Press, Ask Kirkeskov Riis, a spokesman for Boozt, said customers who were indefinitely blocked represented less than 2% of “the more than 3 million customers on Boozt” but around 25% of the total return volume.

“These customers repeatedly exploit the high service levels of free shipping and returns at the expense of our business, other customers and the environment.”

”By pausing these accounts and reducing unnecessary returns, Boozt has saved approximately 791 tons of CO2 in 2022. It has eliminated the need for approximately 600 delivery trucks during one year,” he said.

Boozt AB is listed on NASDAQ and has more than 1,200 employees. The company operates in several European countries.

Source: yahoo.com