Finland offers green technology for Philippines military vessels

The Philippine’s Department of National Defense (DND) announced on 23 September 2022 that the Ambassador of Finland to the Philippines, Mr. Juha Pyykko, previously proposed a support to the Philippines’s military vessels with green technology.

The green technology in the military industry is viewed to be another contribution to sustainable solutions in military assets and equipment.

During a meeting last Wednesday, Department of National Defense (DND) Officer in Charge, Mr. Jose Faustino Jr. mentioned that the two countries should explore possible cooperation in areas of defense and security even though the Philippines and Finland do not have a formal defense agreement.

Ambassador Pyykko publicly emphasized Finland’s interests to further coordinate with the Philippines in the areas of sustainable energy, digital governance, and education development, and many more.

