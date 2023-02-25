West Sumatra looks to Norway for waste handling cooperation

The government of West Sumatra, Indonesia, is pursuing cooperation with Norwegian firms to tackle the problem of waste in the province.

Delegates from West Sumatra are exploring a possible cooperation with Avfall Norge and Norsk Gjenvinning regarding a solution for the problem,” West Sumatra Deputy Governor Audy Joinaldy said on Friday.

Avfall Norge is an organization that focuses on waste management, while Norsk Gjenvinning is a company that provides funding for waste management programs.

According to Joinaldy, the waste problem has become serious in West Sumatra. For that reason, the government is seeking waste management solutions.

Cooperation with the Norwegian organization, especially in sorting waste before it is sent to landfills, is one of the strategic solutions that can be taken, according to spokesperson.

The deputy governor said that the two parties are interested in exploring cooperation opportunities further to find waste management solutions and create a circular economy in West Sumatra.

Source: en.antaranews.com