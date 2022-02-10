Women in finance: Norway should look at Vietnam and promoted a female central bank governor

Unfortunately, the Norwegian Ministry of Finance did not promote a woman, says Investment Director Alexandra Morris about the appointment of Jens Stoltenberg as the new central bank governor.

After a long process, it finally became clear last week that Jens Stoltenberg will be the new central bank governor in Norway. With that, he takes out Ida Wolden Bache, who was seen as the only real opponent.

To E24 Alexandra Morris says that it is a shame that Norway did not follow Vietnam, which was the only country in 2021, out of a total of 31 employees, who appointed a woman as central bank governor.

In November, Vietnam’s National Assembly approved Nguyen Thi Hong’s appointment as the new governor of State Bank of Vietnam and with that, she became the first woman to hold the post in the country.

The Investment Director trusts that the process in Norway was thorough but still believes it is unfortunate that the Ministry of Finance did not promote a woman, especially because Norway is seen as a pioneer in diversity and gender balance, she adds.

Alexandra Morris is known for being concerned about women gaining their rightful place in the financial industry, among other things through the network “Women in front finance”, which she co-founded.

“Worldwide, only 10 percent of central bank governors are women, 27 in total,” Alexandra Morris says.