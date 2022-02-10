Denmark supports farmers to migrate risk of food by increasing yields in Myanmar

On top of the latest Danish contribution of DKK 25 million (USD 3.8 million) to the United Nations’ World Food Programme to provide food relief assistance, Denmark is also providing direct assistance to farmers in Rakhine State through the Responsible Business Fund, the Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar shares.

In Myanmar, the impact of Covid-19 and the political crisis has affected farming activities in the conflict-inflicted areas, resulting in the increased risk of food insecurity.

The grant helps farmers to improve their production methods, thereby increasing the yields.

To date, 76 smallholder paddy farmers have benefited from the grant worth of MMK two billion to purchase combine harvesters designed to efficiently harvest a variety of grain crops into a single process of reaping, threshing, gathering, and winnowing, the Embassy says.

The support has helped local farmers to harvest 7-8 acres daily, a sharp increase compared to that of 1-2 acres per day with the manual harvesting method, the Embassy adds.