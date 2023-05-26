Cambodia / General news

Workshop for discussing ways to reduce air pollution held in Cambodia

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Environment ministry officials and partners hold a workshop on clean vehicles and fuels in Phnom Penh on May 24. Photo via The Phnom Penh Post.

Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment and several partner organizations held a two-day workshop on clean vehicles and fuels in Cambodia on 24-25 May 2023 to discuss ways to reduce air pollution.

According to the Phnom Penh Post, representatives of state institutions, the UN Environment Program (UNEP) and industry experts attended the workshop.

The purpose of the workshop is to provide opportunities for related sectors to “get together and explore possible solutions to the problem, with input from the policy makers and industry representatives who joined us,” said Environment ministry undersecretary of state Chea Sina.

UNEP sustainable mobility unit official Yeonju Jeong added that, “We support sustainable transportation and work with Cambodia on addressing fuel efficiency, while also building the Kingdom’s capacity on emission and vehicle monitoring.”

The recent report by UNEP shows that air pollution is the biggest environmental threat to public health worldwide.

Therefore, the workshop played as another helpful platform for the officials to share ideas and learn from each other in order to tackle the environmental issues.

Source: https://www.phnompenhpost.com/national/emissions-forum-discuss-means-cut-air-pollution

Related posts:

Sweden joins efforts to fight the ocean plastic pollution in Southeast Asia An ocean of solutions to plastic pollution at SEA circular conference Norway provides grants for ASEAN researchers to reduce plastic waste SEA of Solutions 2021 will reignite action to #BeatPlasticPollution

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *