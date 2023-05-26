Workshop for discussing ways to reduce air pollution held in Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment and several partner organizations held a two-day workshop on clean vehicles and fuels in Cambodia on 24-25 May 2023 to discuss ways to reduce air pollution.

According to the Phnom Penh Post, representatives of state institutions, the UN Environment Program (UNEP) and industry experts attended the workshop.

The purpose of the workshop is to provide opportunities for related sectors to “get together and explore possible solutions to the problem, with input from the policy makers and industry representatives who joined us,” said Environment ministry undersecretary of state Chea Sina.

UNEP sustainable mobility unit official Yeonju Jeong added that, “We support sustainable transportation and work with Cambodia on addressing fuel efficiency, while also building the Kingdom’s capacity on emission and vehicle monitoring.”

The recent report by UNEP shows that air pollution is the biggest environmental threat to public health worldwide.

Therefore, the workshop played as another helpful platform for the officials to share ideas and learn from each other in order to tackle the environmental issues.

