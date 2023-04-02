Thailand seeks cooperation to address cross border pollution

Thailand is seeking cooperation from neighboring countries to address cross-border air pollution.

The high pollution is seriously impacting the northern provinces of Thailand.

Spokesperson for the Thai Foreign Ministry said that Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai has coordinated with his ASEAN counterparts and sought help to solve the problem.

Pramudwinai also instructed the Thai ambassador in Myanmar to raise Thailand’s concerns over the forest fires in the country.

At the Feb. 28th meeting of ASEAN senior officials, it was agreed that a coordinating center to address transboundary pollution should be established. It was also agreed that a new plan for ASEAN cooperation to address the problem should be formed.

Source: thaipbsworld.com