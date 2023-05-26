Nearly 50,000 people immigrated to Finland in 2022

Statistics Finland revealed that 49,998 people immigrated to Finland in 2022.

According to Johannes Hirvelä, the director of development at the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri), Russia is the largest source country of immigration with the number of approximately 6,000 people.

The next largest source countries of immigration were Sweden (2,600), India (2,400), Estonia (2,400) and the Philippines (2,250).

Particularly, many Filipino immigrants came to work as domestic helpers or practical nurses in the Nordic country because Finland has been experiencing the labor shortage, reported the source.

The rising immigrant numbers increase across permit types, mostly work-based permits and study permits, explained Hirvelä.

However, for 2023, the number of immigrants is not expected to be as high.

