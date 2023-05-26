Finland / General news / Philippines / Sweden

Nearly 50,000 people immigrated to Finland in 2022

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Illustrative image of statistics.

Statistics Finland revealed that 49,998 people immigrated to Finland in 2022.

According to Johannes Hirvelä, the director of development at the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri), Russia is the largest source country of immigration with the number of approximately 6,000 people.

The next largest source countries of immigration were Sweden (2,600), India (2,400), Estonia (2,400) and the Philippines (2,250).

Particularly, many Filipino immigrants came to work as domestic helpers or practical nurses in the Nordic country because Finland has been experiencing the labor shortage, reported the source.

The rising immigrant numbers increase across permit types, mostly work-based permits and study permits, explained Hirvelä.

However, for 2023, the number of immigrants is not expected to be as high.

Sources:

Related posts:

finnish man released by cambodian authoritiesFinnish livestreamer released from Cambodian prison cyclingFinland improving integration through cycling mint thailand denmark deportedFuture in Denmark looks promising for deported children Philippines immigration detained and blacklisted a Swedish pedephile from entering the country

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *