Denmark shared knowledge of waste handling

In Denmark, consumers pay a small deposit fee every time they buy a product in a plastic bottle. When they return or recycle the empty bottle, they get this fee back in cash. As a result, 92 pct. of these types of containers get recycled in Denmark!

Last week, Martin Schneekloth, International Project Manager at the Danish Environmental Protection Agency, was invited to present the Danish solutions and experiences within plastic and textile management for The Committee on Land, Natural Resources and Environment, House of Representatives. The Deposit-Return system is just one potential solution in a long equation.

Other keynote speakers were from the UNDP Thailand, Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF), Greenpeace Southeast Asia.

Source: LinkedIn