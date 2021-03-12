Youngship Singapore invites to weekly Monday Run to stay healthy together

On 26 February 2021 the Youngship Singapore announced a networking initiative: weekly get together fun run, started in March 2021, the invitation read:

Hope that everyone is doing great and staying healthy during this pandemic. We have not been able to host big parties due to restrictions set aside by the government. The organisation hopes to bring about new initiatives concerning more about fitness and sports activities to help the professionals in the industry stay fit and healthy.

Therefore, we will be starting our first ever initiative that will be held weekly on Monday starting at 7pm. Where we will be running in small groups of 5-8 and you will not be allowed to cross groups. At the event we will be running for about 10Km. However, you can join us and run at your own flexible pace and varying distances depending on what is comfortable for you.



Location: Red Dot Museum (near MBS)

Timing: 7pm to late at night

Attire: Sportswear

Disclaimer: All Youngship events will be held in compliance to all Singapore regulations.

If you do wish to join us, do sign up via the link provided and a surprise will be provided to you during the event.

This fun run currently is open for the public –YoungShip welcomes any maritime personnel looking for ways to stay healthy and strong!

Want to become a member? Please viisit YoungShip Singapore home page for more information

PS: Did you know? YoungShip Singapore was started in February 2010 by a group of maritime professionals from Norway. And the Norwegian Embassy is proud supporter of YoungShip Singapore.