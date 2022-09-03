The Norwegian Cultural Center empowers visual artist through technology

The Norwegian Cultural Center (NCC) promotes Norwegian culture and empowers visual artists by organizing a hybrid art exhibition, “Borderless” throughout European markets and Southeast Asian countries including the Philippines, Singapore, and South Korea.

Previously in August 2022, NCC in partnership with Scandinavia’s first permanent physical gallery for Non-Fungible Token (NFT), Verse Gallery conceptualized Borderless in Manilla, the Philippines and Oslo, Norway to help artists exhibit their works without spending too many resources.

At present, there are NCC’s ongoing activities in Singapore and South Korea.

Valerie Harley, brand and marketing director at NCC said that:

“In Singapore, we have a great presence and conduct physical events like what we are doing in Manila. Norwegian business is strong in Singapore but lacks in the cultural aspect. The Norwegian embassy in Singapore, tech labs, and other in the country are working together to support initiatives like this.”

Then, she added that currently in South Korea, NCC serves as an agent to look for NFT artists and provide a platform.

“One of our partners in South Korea has hundreds of locations and is looking for NFT and visual artists who want to display their works,” said she.

