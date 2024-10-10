Zeekr Makes Foray into Norway

Zeekr, the premium electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary of Geely, has announced its entry into Norway. The company will begin taking orders for the Zeekr 001 and Zeekr X later this month. Deliveries are expected by the end of the year. This entry into Norway aims to capitalize on the country’s strong electric vehicle market, where more than 80% of new car sales are electric.

To provide a seamless experience, Zeekr has established a retailer network in Norway. Notably, its first partner, Premium Cars Stor-Oslo, will open in October, while additional dealerships are planned for major cities. Furthermore, the company has partnered with Plugsurfing, enabling customers to access over 800,000 charging points across Europe. This partnership enhances convenience for electric vehicle owners and supports Zeekr’s growth strategy.

In September, Zeekr reached a significant milestone by delivering 21,333 vehicles, which surpassed its previous record. Year-to-date, the company delivered 142,873 vehicles, resulting in an impressive year-on-year growth of 80.79%. Additionally, their goal for 2024 is to reach a total of 230,000 vehicles sold.

The Zeekr 001 features a WLTP range of up to 620 kilometers and starts at 579,900 kroner (approximately $54,000). Meanwhile, the Zeekr X SUV offers a range of up to 446 kilometers, starting at 424,900 kroner.

As Zeekr enters the Norwegian market, it positions itself as a key player in the growing electric vehicle sector. This move not only contributes to the region’s ongoing push for sustainable transportation but also reinforces Zeekr’s commitment to expanding its presence in Europe.

Source: Cnevpost