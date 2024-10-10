Foreign students struggle with permit delays in Sweden

Foreign students in Sweden, particularly non-EU nationals, are experiencing significant delays in receiving their job-hunting permits after completing their studies. After graduating, these students may apply for a one-year residence permit to stay in Sweden and look for work. However, many are waiting for decisions that take much longer than anticipated.

For example, Nanda from Indonesia earned her master’s degree in business administration from Lund University and has been waiting since early June for news on her permit application. Although graduates can stay in Sweden while the application is processed, the uncertainty creates stress as they seek employment. Many worry that lacking a permit could affect their job prospects and raise concerns about employer perceptions.

Furthermore, students cannot travel outside Sweden while their permit status remains undetermined. If they return home to receive permits, it could hinder their job hunts in Sweden and the EU. Some students have reported missing important events, such as graduations, because of the extended waiting period.

The Swedish Migration Agency notes that the median waiting time for job-seeking permits is around 225 days. This timeframe includes both successful and unsuccessful applications, leading to significant waiting times for many students. During peak periods, first-time student permit applications take priority, further delaying those seeking job-hunting permits.

Additionally, foreign graduates cannot obtain a Swedish personal ID number until they receive their permits. Without this ID, they lack access to essential services, including healthcare, and encounter complications in their job searches.

Overall, the challenges faced by foreign students highlight the need for a more efficient processing system. As Sweden continues to attract talent from around the world, streamlining the job-hunting permit process will be crucial in supporting international students in their transition to the workforce.

Source: The Local