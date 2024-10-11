Nordic Airlines cut flights to China amid market challenges

Nordic airlines are cutting flights to China, with SAS, the Scandinavian carrier, suspending its Copenhagen-Shanghai route from November 7 due to poor market conditions, BNN Bloomberg reports.

This decision comes after LOT Polish Airlines canceled its winter flights to Beijing, blaming low demand and the longer flight routes caused by the closure of Russian airspace.

European airlines like SAS and LOT are struggling to keep flights to China because they have to take longer, more expensive routes around Russia. In contrast, Chinese airlines can still use shorter, direct routes, giving them an advantage.

The reduction in flights isn’t just happening in Europe. Several major airlines in the Philippines have also cut or reduced their flights to China. With SAS pulling back, Finland’s Finnair is now the only Nordic airline offering direct flights to China.