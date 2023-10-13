ZEEKR moves EU headquarters from Sweden

The Chinese EV brand ZEEKR has announced, that the company is moving its current EU headquarters in Sweden to the Netherlands.

The Geely-owned EV brands EU branch has until now operated out of Gothenburg near the headquarters of its Geely siblings: Volvo, Polestar, and Lynk & CO.

According to Automotive News Europe, the reason behind the move is to be more centrally located in Europe and to attract new employees from a larger talent pool. Still, ZEEKR has announced that the company plans to bring 80 of its current staff operating in Sweden to the new headquarters in Amsterdam.

In addition to the top-level members of management making the transition from Gothernburg to Amsterdam, ZEEKR has shared plans to add an additional 100 employees before the end of 2023.

Despite Amsterdam being the company’s new home in Europe, ZEEKR says it will maintain a steady presence in Gothenburg. The EV maker currently have about 1,000 employees at is technical facility in Sweden, in addition to another 500 at its styling center.

Source: electrek.co