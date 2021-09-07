1960 State visit marked another milestone in the close relationship between Denmark and Thailand

On 6 September, The Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok took a trip down memory lane and highlighted the Thai state visit to Denmark 61 years ago which reflects another milestone in the close and friendly relationship between the two nations.

The Embassy writes:

𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐃𝐀𝐘 – 𝟔 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟗𝟔𝟎

On this day, King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) and Queen Sirikit arrived in Denmark on a state visit

In Kastrup Airport, their Majesties were welcomed by King Frederik IX and Queen Ingrid, who led their guests to their accommodation at Fredensborg Palace.

During the following days, the Royal Thai family visited several places in Denmark including Amalienborg Palace, Copenhagen Town Hall, The Royal Thai Embassy, Roskilde Cathedral, Glostrup Hospital, and the ship Jutlandia, owned by The East Asiatic Company.

The state visit was another milestone in the close and friendly relationship between Denmark and Thailand, which was also emphasized in King Bhumibol’s speech to the Thai People, after he departed from Denmark:

“𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑝𝑒𝑜𝑝𝑙𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝐷𝑒𝑛𝑚𝑎𝑟𝑘 𝑤𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝑒𝑥𝑡𝑟𝑒𝑚𝑒𝑙𝑦 𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 ℎ𝑜𝑠𝑝𝑖𝑡𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑤𝑒 𝑤𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝑤𝑎𝑟𝑚𝑙𝑦 𝑤𝑒𝑙𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑒𝑑 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟 𝑤𝑒 𝑤𝑒𝑛𝑡. 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑔𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑛𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑜𝑓𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑙𝑠 𝑤𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝑎𝑙𝑠𝑜 𝑎𝑡𝑡𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑛𝑒𝑒𝑑𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑓𝑎𝑐𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑦 𝑜𝑓 𝐻𝑒𝑟 𝑀𝑎𝑗𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑦 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑚𝑦𝑠𝑒𝑙𝑓 𝑠𝑢𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑏𝑙𝑦. 𝑇ℎ𝑒𝑖𝑟 𝑀𝑎𝑗𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐾𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑄𝑢𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝑜𝑓 𝐷𝑒𝑛𝑚𝑎𝑟𝑘 𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑖𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑙𝑦 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑒𝑑 𝑎 𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑜𝑛𝑎𝑙 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑤ℎ𝑖𝑐ℎ 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑄𝑢𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝐼 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑑𝑒𝑒𝑝𝑙𝑦 𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑓𝑢𝑙. 𝑇ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑣𝑖𝑠𝑖𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝐷𝑒𝑛𝑚𝑎𝑟𝑘 𝑔𝑒𝑛𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑎 𝑣𝑎𝑠𝑡 𝑎𝑚𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝑎𝑚𝑜𝑛𝑔𝑠𝑡 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑝𝑒𝑜𝑝𝑙𝑒𝑠 𝑡𝑜 𝑓𝑜𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑐𝑜𝑙𝑙𝑎𝑏𝑜𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑒𝑓𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑔𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑔𝑜𝑜𝑑𝑤𝑖𝑙𝑙 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 ℎ𝑎𝑠 𝑎𝑙𝑤𝑎𝑦𝑠 𝑒𝑥𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑒𝑡𝑤𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑡𝑤𝑜 𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠 𝑡𝑜 𝑎𝑛 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑛 𝑔𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑑𝑒𝑔𝑟𝑒𝑒”

A Video by DR TV shows the Royal couple arriving in Denmark. Watch it here