400 years ago to the day, the first recorded contact between Denmark and Thailand was made

10 December 1621 marks the exact day the first recorded contact between Denmark and Thailand. To conclude the Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok’s celebration campaigns; On this day” and “Did you know”, the Embassy shares the following:

𝟒𝟎𝟎 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐈-𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐇 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒

It was on this exact day, December 10, in 1621, that a Danish merchant ship arrived in Siam and made the first recorded contact between Denmark and Thailand.

Ever since the historic relations between the two countries have stood the test of time and after 400 years of close friendship and cooperation, a new chapter is beginning with a shared goal of building economies and societies that are healthier, greener, and more inclusive.

From the Danish seafarers, and the Siamese who warmly welcomed them 400 years ago to today’s decision-makers, there has been a singular shared vision: To contribute to richer and more fruitful commercial and personal relations to further a relationship to the benefit of both nations – 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫.

This day also concludes the Danish Embassy’s 400-year celebration campaigns; “On this day” and “Did you know”.

We hope you have enjoyed the many stories about Thai-Danish cooperation from the last 400 years and we would like to thank the many organizations and individuals who have contributed to these campaigns.