The first commercial flight from Denmark to Thailand departed 72 years ago

Did you know that the first commercial flight from Denmark to Thailand departed over 70 years ago? The Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok marks the exact day with the following elaboration:

𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐃𝐀𝐘

𝟐𝟔 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟗𝟒𝟗

On this day the first commercial flight from Denmark to Thailand took off.

Well into the 20th century, strong trade along the shipping routes formed the relationship between Denmark and Thailand, but this changed in 1949 when the first SAS flight left from Copenhagen to Bangkok.

A route, which at the time “only” took 36 hours and had several stops along the way.

Due to Denmark’s strong interests in Thailand, the route quickly became popular and demonstrated the need for easier access between the two countries.

SAS continued to fly to Thailand for the next 64 years, up until 2013, and SAS thereby played an important role in strengthening Thai-Danish relations in more modern times.

Watch the video from filmcentralen featuring the departure here