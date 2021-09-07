Finnish Business Council Beijing invites to FBCB Women in Business Afternoon Tea and canapes

The Finnish Business Council Beijing invites women in management positions who are interested in business exchange to join their FBCB Women in Business Afternoon Tea and canapes on 25 September at Cafe Life, the Chinese Culture Center at Guo Yi Hui, in the north part of Sanlitun.

More about the event:

If you are a woman in a management position and interested in business exchange, Finnish Business Council is delighted to invite you to this intimate and casual event. We will get to know each other and share business interests and ideas.

This time our guest speaker is the new Deputy Head of Mission: Ms. Soili Kauranen, Embassy of Finland. Ms. Kauranen is a career diplomat in the Finnish Foreign service, which she joined in 2004. During her diplomatic career, she has served in multiple Finnish Embassies (Washington DC, Riga, Geneva, and the Mission to Nato). Issue areas that she has mainly worked with are International Organizations, European Union policies, and International Trade Policy.

We are honored to hear Ms. Kauranen’s insights and highlights of her career.

Our venue is Cafe Life, the Chinese Culture Center at Guo Yi Hui, in the north part of Sanlitun. It serves us with afternoon tea, mocktails, and canapés. This beautiful Cafe is decorated with Chinese herbs and other health products.

The event language is English.

