Embassy of Denmark celebrates 400 years of Thai-Danish relations with a special mural 

As part of the 400-year anniversary celebrations of Thai-Danish relations, the Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok has created a special mural on the embassy wall.

According to the Embassy, the mural is inspired by the official 400-year anniversary slogan; “Today, Tomorrow, Together” and celebrates the long-lasting relationship between the two countries.

The mural is painted by Thai artist Pemapsorn Kritsadacharoenpong and highlights many of the significant historical touchpoints between Denmark and Thailand as well as areas of future Thai-Danish collaboration.

Watch the Embassy’s short video of the mural being painted and hear the Danish Ambassador and Pemapsorn Kritsadacharoenpong explain the thoughts behind the mural here.