Nordic Embassies honor human rights victims in Myanmar

To mark the annual Human Rights Day on 10 December, all four Nordic Embassies in Myanmar affirmed their continuous support to the people of Myanmar.

In a statement, the Embassy of Denmark, the Embassy of Sweden Section Office, the Norwegian Embassy, and the Embassy of Finland said:

All humans, all equal

Today marks the annual International Human Rights Day. This year’s theme is ‘All Humans, All Equal’. All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights – and while all UN member states have adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, inequalities and exclusion persist across the world, including in Myanmar.

The Covid-19 crisis and the coup have significantly increased inequalities in Myanmar, and not only severely affected fundamental civil and political rights and freedoms, but also the economic, social, and cultural rights of the people of Myanmar.

Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland will continue to support the people of Myanmar in their aspirations for democracy and human rights. Today, we honor those who have lost their lives or have been detained for defending human rights in Myanmar since 1 February.

Laid 1323 roses in memory of the victims of the military’s crackdown on civilian demonstrations in Myanmar.