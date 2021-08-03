500 days in lockdown – how the Norwegian Embassy in Manila worked during covid-19 times

The Philippines has had one of the longest and most strict lockdowns in the world. With 500 days of lockdown, the staff working at the Norwegian Embassy in Manila have had to cope with this new reality and in a recent video update, Norwegian Embassy in Manila shows how the embassy has handled working during Covid-19 time in the Philippines.

The lockdown has been challenging for many Filipinos. Schools have been closed for over 16 months. Except for the embassy’s consular team assisting Norwegian citizens in the Philippines, most staff have been working from home since March 2020.

To assist their colleagues, the embassy has taken several measures including covering wifi-costs, providing a suitable workspace from home, and improved healthcare coverage for all employees at the embassy.

The embassy has also organized online workouts to help the staff get out of their chairs and make sure to have some fun despite the difficult circumstances. Although the embassy has been able to cope with this new reality it is the hope that everyone can get back to normal lives soon.

Watch the full video by the Norwegian embassy in Manila here