Norwegian Embassy in Manila eyes boost in trade for fresh salmon in the Philippines

The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila joined one of the largest food shows in the Philippines last week. The World Food Exposition was held at 2-5 of August, where the Embassy presented the Norwegian Seafood Pavilion.

Norway is the second largest seafood exporter in the world and is known for prime quality seafood.

The Scandinavian country is recognized for implementing strict rules and regulations in handling seafood. This is to make sure that the produce is from a clean, healthy environment and in compliance to the sustainable standards of fish farming.

“There is so much potential for growth in exports to the Philippines,” says Norwegian Ambassador to the Philippines, Christian Halaas Lyster.

The Philippines are falling behind compared to Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and Taiwan when it comes to seafood trade. Still, Ambassador Lyster shares that there is much potential for growth for this segment market.

“We see further increase of demands for salmon imports in the Philippines. We want to take the opportunity of the growing consumer demand for fresh market ingredients here,” he added.

The Philippines has reported an increase of 39% in salmon exports to the country compared to 2022 trade statistics. The market shows a rebound of salmon exports to the Philippines after the government has lifted restrictions after the pandemic.

The Norwegian Seafood Pavilion is in cooperation with Royal Norwegian Seafood, one of the leading seafood exporters in the Philippines, with 23 years of experience in the industry.

Source: The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila