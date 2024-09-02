Community news / Norway / Philippines

Norwegian Author Jørn Lier Horst to takes the stage at Manila International Book Fair

Norwegian crime fiction author Jørn Lier Horst will take the stage at the Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) on September 13, 2024, to explore the intricacies of writing Nordic Noir. The session, from 11:15 to 12:15 at the SMX Convention Center’s main stage, will also feature a discussion with Filipino journalist Marites Vitug.

Jørn Lier Horst, whose novels are inspired by his 20 years as a police officer, is known for weaving real people and places in Norway into his stories. His works, characterized by complex plots and a deep sense of place, have established him as a key figure in the Nordic Noir genre.

Some of his notable titles include:

  • Death Deserved: An investigation into a former athlete’s disappearance in Oslo, filled with chilling clues hinting at a broader conspiracy.
  • Unhinged: A gripping tale of a police investigator who uncovers a deadly connection between murder cases in Oslo.
  • Stigma: The story of a former police officer navigating life in a high-security prison while helping hunt down a dangerous fugitive.
  • Smokescreen: Set during a New Year’s Eve explosion in Oslo, this novel follows the reappearance of a long-lost child’s mother under mysterious circumstances.

For those attending the fair, there will be an opportunity to meet Horst and have books signed after the discussion. His appearance at the MIBF offers a chance to delve into the world of Nordic Noir and hear firsthand from an author who has helped define the genre.

