Norway discussed peacebuilding in BARMM

Norway’s Ambassador to the Philippines Bjørn Jahnsen recently met with the heads of Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority (BPDA), Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy (MENRE), and the Ministry of Social service and Development (MSSD) in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The discussions during the visit shed a light on the progress and remaining gaps in advancing the inclusive peace process, including women’s participation in decision making, peacebuilding, and socioeconomic development in the region, the Norwegian Embassy in Manila states.

Among the officials, the Ambassador met were MENRE, Akmad A. Brahim, MSSD Atty. Rasissa Jajurie and BPDA DG Mohajirin Ali, the Embassy adds.