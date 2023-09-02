900,000 people evacuated in China

The typhoon Saola hit southern China early Saturday morning, September 2, which led to almost 900,000 people being evacuated.

Saola hit the city of Zhuhai south of Hong Kong at around 3:30 a.m. local time, leaving at least one dead and a trail of destruction and flooding in many areas.

A few hours earlier, Saola had weakened after triggering the highest danger level in Hong Kong. Still, Saola continues to affect the region, as it moves towards Taiwan’s eastern coast, according to Chinese authorities.

Source: nrk.no