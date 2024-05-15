Vietnam supports Danish children’s fund

Vietnam participated i the second fair to raise funds disabled children in Denmark hosted by the Ambassadors’ Spouses Group. The event took place in Copenhagen, and also had a focus on social cultural exchange.

The spouse of the Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark, Nguyen Thi Thu Hong, had arranged a booth with the rest of the staff from the Vietnamese Embassy. The booth presented booth cultural images, handicrafts, and tourism products of Vietnam as well as Vietnamese cuisine for the international friends.

Vietnam also contributed with a performance by an overseas Vietnamese artist. This was allegedly well received by the audience.

Source: Vietnam +