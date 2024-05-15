Norwegian DJ Alan Walker reveals phone number, SEA fans love it

The Norwegian DJ and producer, Alan Walker, recently posted his Malaysian, Singaporean and Indonesian phone numbers ahead of his upcoming “Walkerworld” shows in Southeast Asia. He encouraged fans on social media to send him text and he has received an overwhelming amount of support in over 15,000 text messages.

On his official Facebook page the DJ wrote:

“Walkers! I’ve set up local numbers so you can WhatsApp me – let me know if you are coming to my shows in June.”

Along with it he posted a picture of him in his signature look: a black hoodie and a black face mask. The post received 12 thousand likes and 1,4 thousand comments on Facebook alone.

It will be possible to send the famous DJ messages until his shows in June, and the rumor goes, that some fans will even receive replies.

When he was only 18 years old, the young Norwegian from Bergen rose to fame by releasing his hit single “Faded”. Alan Walker produces music within the genres of electronic pop, electro house and trap music.