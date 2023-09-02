General news / Thailand

Thailand’s king approves new government

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment
Srettha Thavisin, Pheu Thai

Thailand’s king, Maha Vajiralongkorn, has on Saturday, September 2, approved the country’s new coalition government.

This appears from a royal letter. The blessing marks the end of four months without a formal government in the country.

Parliamentary elections were held in May, but it has subsequently been problematic to reach an agreement on a government structure.

Still, it has been known for some time which parties would form the new Thai government headed by Pheu Thai leader, Srettha Thavisin, who was formally approved as PM by parliament on August 22. The government consists of several parties, which together hold 314 of the 500 seats in parliament.

Source: bt.dk

Read also Opinion: https://scandasia.com/thai-military-chooses-lesser-evil/

Related posts:

Thailand new parliament successfully elects House Speaker Thailand’s election winner sidelined Thailand gets new Prime Minister Cheer or distress after Prayut Chan ocha to resume office as Thai PM

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *