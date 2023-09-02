Thailand’s king approves new government

Thailand’s king, Maha Vajiralongkorn, has on Saturday, September 2, approved the country’s new coalition government.

This appears from a royal letter. The blessing marks the end of four months without a formal government in the country.

Parliamentary elections were held in May, but it has subsequently been problematic to reach an agreement on a government structure.

Still, it has been known for some time which parties would form the new Thai government headed by Pheu Thai leader, Srettha Thavisin, who was formally approved as PM by parliament on August 22. The government consists of several parties, which together hold 314 of the 500 seats in parliament.

Source: bt.dk

