The Stockholm based restaurant AG, ranked 11’th on the list of worlds best steak restaurants, is sending their meat master, Martin Kjäll, to Hong Kong. He will be joining a local restaurant from 6 June 2024 to 8 June 2024.

True meat lovers can head to H Code’s Fireside restaurant for the culmination of Mr. Martin Kjäll and the Fireside chef Jaime Ortolá.

The restaurant will serve the menu from 6 pm. and the tasting menu is priced at $2488 per person.

Read more about the menu here.