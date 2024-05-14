Sankt Hans at the Danish Embassy in Bangkok

Danes Worldwide and the Danish Women’s Network is hosting the Danish summer tradition “Sankt Hans” in cooperation with the Danish Embassy in Bangkok.

The event will take place in Danish Embassy’ garden in Bangkok on 1 June 2024 from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

The event will consist of food, beverages, and activities for children. The traditional Sankt Hans fire will be lit, accompanied by a speech from the Danish Ambassador Jon Thorgaard.

The price is 1000THB per adult and 500THB per child.

RSVP should be done on 25 May at the latest. To do so one should send an e-mail to the Danish Women’s Network at [email protected]