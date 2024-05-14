Community news / Denmark / Thailand

Sankt Hans at the Danish Embassy in Bangkok

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

Danes Worldwide and the Danish Women’s Network is hosting the Danish summer tradition “Sankt Hans” in cooperation with the Danish Embassy in Bangkok.

The  event will take place in Danish Embassy’ garden  in Bangkok on 1 June 2024 from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

The event will consist of food, beverages, and activities for children. The traditional Sankt Hans fire will be lit, accompanied by a speech from the Danish Ambassador Jon Thorgaard.

The price is 1000THB per adult and 500THB per child.

RSVP should be done on 25 May at the latest. To do so one should send an e-mail to  the Danish Women’s Network at [email protected]

 

Related posts:

Join Sankt Hans to celebrate Danish Summer Big interest in Danish Information meeting in Bangkok Full house at Danish Info-meeting in Bangkok Visa for Thais to visit Denmark seriously delayed

About Lærke Kobberup

Lærke Kobberup is a Journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Lærke Kobberup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *